'Hina Khan-starrer 'Namacool' follows best friends caught in whirlwind of college life

Mumbai, April 27 The teaser of the upcoming Hina Khan-starrer streaming comedy-drama series 'Namacool' was unveiled on Saturday with a riveting teaser.

It follows the journey of two best friends, Mayank and Piyush, as they embark on a mission to uncover the true meaning of manhood while navigating their college life.

The show also stars Aaron Kaul, Abhinav Sharma, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

In the show, Mayank and Piyush set off on a crazy ride as they come across friendships and romance which leads into a whirlwind of confusion, chaos, and comedy. The show is set in Lucknow, which is known for its scenic locations, poetry, culture and romance.

Written by Shantanu Srivastava and directed by Ritam Srivastav, the seven-episode series sets the stage for a comical adventure that will keep audiences glued to the screen.

Producer Parul Sharma said, "We are delighted to partner with Amazon miniTV for 'Namacool'. This collaboration is only the beginning of a compelling partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with them soon. 'Namacool' promises to be a blockbuster, with components ranging from action and drama to romance and the everlasting bond of friendship. I hope the audience will like it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

'Namacool' will soon stream on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor