Hindi dubbed version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' to not release in theatres

After Pushpa: The Rise became a super hit across the globe. The makers of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had decided to dub the film in Hindi. The Hindi version of superhit film was supposed to hit the screens in India on January 26, 2022. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu, was a blockbuster at the box-office.The film is also being remade in Hindi, titled Shehzada, with Kartik Aryan filling in the shoes of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arvind, father of Allu Arjun who produced the original film, is also co-producing the Hindi remake along with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill. There was buzz that Allu Aravind is trying to stop his own son’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version from releasing in theaters as the makers feel that it will impact Shehzada’s release in the future.

Now according to a Pinkvilla report, over the last 2 days there have been ample closed-door meetings of the producers of Shehzada – Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar – along with Manish Shah. For the unversed, Manish Shah had brought the rights to release f Allu Arjun’s 2019 blockbuster. The report states that the four have finally mutually decided to cancel the film’s release, given that a theatrical opening of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo might have had some impact on Shehzada’s theatrical prospects. There is now a talk in the trade that Manish Shah might explore the potential of already released south films in Hindi belts by releasing the dubbed version of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam soon, however, we are yet to get a confirmation on the same. Buzz is, Manish Shah can now release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on YouTube and Satellite, but one isn’t sure if he would be going ahead with the same or not. “The YouTube audience of dubbed films is pretty vast and different from the theatrical audience of Hindi films. So that’s not much of a concern at this point of time. But well, there’s no confirmation if Manish Shah will actually go ahead with a satellite and digital premiere,” the source explained. Shehzada, which also features Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, is in the making currently.

