Hindu Activists Object to Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s Interfaith Marriage, Actress Warned Against Entering Bihar

Hindu activists have slammed Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal interfaith marriage, calling actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha to rename his Mumbai residence and change his sons’ names. A group called Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena displayed posters across Patna threatening the Sinha family and accusing Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal of attempting to Islamify the country. Posters have been put by Hindu activists across Patna labelling the marriage a love-jihad. The activists have also declared their intent to prevent the actress from entering Bihar.

Shatrughan Sinha spoke against those protesting his daughter, Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. The veteran actor said that marriage is a personal choice and no one has a right to comment on his daughter's decisions in life. Sinha spoke to Times Now and said, "A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment." Sinha, who attended Sonakshi-Zaheer's civil marriage on Sunday, June 23, added that people should invest their energies into something productive rather than paying attention to his daughter's marriage. The actor-turned-politician highlighted that Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding is legally valid and there's nothing wrong about it. "Anand Bakshi saab has written about such professional protestors, 'Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. To this I would like to add, 'Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai. My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional," he said. .

The actor's father took a strong stand against the protests. He said, "To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful in your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna [there's nothing else to say]."Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium at Bandra West, Mumbai. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a grand reception at Bastian.

