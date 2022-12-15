Hindu group burns Shah Rukh Khan's effigy, demands ban on Pathaan release

A Hindu activist group Veer Shivaji staged protest against Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Pathaan burning effigy of the superstar. The activists of Veer Shivaji Group gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire. Seeking a ban on the film, set to hit the screens in January next year, alleging the Hindu community was offended by the content of the Besharam Rang song.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have come together for the first time in Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023, with Republic Day weekend along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW field agent, in the film. The music of Pathaan is composed by Vishal–Shekhar and score is composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara. The first single titled Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone was released on December 12, 2022, and was a mega hit.