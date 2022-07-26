"His breath was fading": Deepesh Bhan’s friend recalls late actor's final moments before death

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan, who played Malkhan, passed away on Saturday (July 23). He was 41. Bhan's sudden demise has left his co-stars and fans extremely saddened. He is survived by his wife and one-year-old kid. Recently, his family organised a prayer meet that was attended by his family, co-stars and friends. At the prayer meet, Deepesh’s friend Zain Khan spoke to the media about the former's last moments. He said, "It was 7.20 in the morning. We used to live in the same building. He came running to me and wanted to go to play. He usually never played on a Saturday as he had call time. But that day he had a late shoot. He used to be very supportive of me. We used to discuss work. He was in the bowling team, I was in batting."

"He bowled for an over and came to me to take the cap. He just collapsed on my feet and I could sense his breath fading. I was in shock and I had never seen him like that. He has always been very active. I never saw him keeping unwell. He would make all laugh. We were all numb. We called an ambulance but were losing out on time. We didn’t want to wait, so took our car and rushed him to the hospital. But he was declared brought dead. I won’t be able to cope up with it. Media keeps calling me and I am in pain reliving that moment. Losing a friend in my arm, it’s a devastating feeling," he added. His fans and celebrities paid their condolences to the late actor's family on social media. TV star Kavita Kaushik remembered her FIR co-star in a tweet that read: "In shock, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife and one year old child and parents and us all."Last year, Deepesh lost his mother. In an emotional note he wrote: "Maa tum kyu chali gai. Love u maa tum bhaut yaad aaogi.I'll miss u maa.aakhiri samay mai pitaji leney aaye hongey tumhe (Mom, why have you left. Love you mom. I will miss you. In the last moment, dad must've have to take you)."

