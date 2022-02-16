His lively nature will be missed: PM Modi mourn passing of Dico King Bappi Lahiri

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital today. He was 69. The demise of the veteran playback singer, often called Disco King has triggered an outpouring of grief and condolences. PM Modi also condoled Bappi Da's demise, "PM Modi shared a picture with the legendary singer and wrote, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Bappi Lahiri delivered popular songs in several films of the late 1970s-80s like 'Chalte Chalte', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Sharaabi'. His last Bollywood song titled Bhankas was for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3'.The singer's last appearance on the screen was with Salman Khan on reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he was promoting his grandson Swastik's new song 'Baccha Party'. In April last year, the singer had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for Covid. He recovered after a few days.

