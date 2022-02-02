Historical epic 'The Woman King' first look out

The makers of 'The Woman King', have unveiled the first look of the historical epic, which is hitting theatres on September 16, 2022.

As per Deadline, the film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Its story follows Nanisca (Viola Davis), General of the all-female military unit, and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fought enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

'The Woman King' also stars Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Prince-Bythewood penned the final draft of the script with Dana Stevens, who also wrote the original.

eOne has co-financed and is handling distribution in the United Kingdom and Canada, with Tristar releasing the film in all other territories.

( With inputs from ANI )

