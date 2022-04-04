Hitesh Bhatia, Sneha Khanwalkar praise Raja Mushtaq for his song in 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Mumbai, April 4 Singer Raja Mushtaq is making headlines for his latest track 'Boom Boom' from the late Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'.

Director Hitesh Bhatia and music director Sneha Khanwalkar are all praise for the singer.

Sneha praised Raja's voice and said: "'Boom Boom' song wouldn't have happened without Raja Mushtaq. He got this energy into the song that I was missing. I've always wanted to record and finally, it happened."

On the other hand, Hitesh had given credit to Sneha also for choosing Raja for the movie and he added: "I must give credit to both Sneha and Raja because Sneha thought of Raja. We heard his voice and he is most suitable for the song. Raja and Kailash Kher like fully rock the song."

'Boom Boom' track has been composed and produced by Sneha Khanwalkar, sung by Raja Mushtaq along with Kailash Kher, the lyrics of which have been penned by Gopal Dutt.

