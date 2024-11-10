Hollywood Action Legend J.J Perry To Collaborate With Yash: I Am Excited To Be A Part Of Toxic

Hollywood’s renowned action legend J.J. Perry is thrilled to join forces with Superstar Yash for the highly anticipated action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Excitement for this cinematic powerhouse collaboration ignited when Yash and Perry were first spotted together at a shooting range in Los Angeles. Now, with Perry’s arrival in India, this collaboration has taken a bold step forward, blending Hollywood expertise with Yash’s grand vision.

Spotted at the airport on his first visit to India, Perry expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “I’m really excited to have some fun with Yash and try out some crazy stuff together. It’s going to be awesome! Yash is an amazing actor, an incredible action performer, and truly kind and generous. I’m also thrilled to work with Geetu. I’m super stoked to work in India with all these talented people.”

Known for his jaw-dropping sequences in John Wick, Fast & Furious, and Warrior, Perry couldn’t contain his excitement for Toxic. “I’m super excited about Toxic. I couldn’t sleep the whole plane ride; I was awake the entire time, going over my notes,” he shared.

Perry’s arrival has amplified the anticipation surrounding Toxic, a film that promises to blend high-octane action with Geetu Mohandas's unique cinematic voice. Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is written and directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions in collaboration with Monster Mind Creations.