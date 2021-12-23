'Home Alone' actor Devin Ratray arrested on domestic violence charges

'Home Alone' star Devin Ratray was arrested on Wednesday over domestic violence charges.

As per People magazine, Ratray was arrested after authorities in Oklahoma City issued a warrant regarding an altercation with a woman earlier this month.

The 44-year-old actor has been charged with one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery, according to online court records.

The state of Oklahoma issued the warrant on Tuesday, records show. His bond was set at USD 25,000.

Authorities told Fox News that the actor "turned himself in and was processed through and bonded out" on Wednesday.

The arrest comes a week after Oklahoma City police told People magazine on December 15 that they considered the matter to be closed and did not expect any arrests in the case.

According to a heavily redacted police report obtained by Page Six, the woman alleged that Ratray punched her in the face, covered her mouth with his hand and tried to strangle her.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department previously confirmed the incident to the outlet but did not confirm the identity of the woman, citing privacy concerns.

In documents obtained by KFOR, the woman was reportedly identified as Ratray's girlfriend. She told police that the pair got into an argument at a bar, and she left him to return to their hotel room, according to the news station. The woman said Ratray followed her back to the hotel, where the physical altercation allegedly occurred.

"[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant's hand was over her mouth," a probable cause affidavit stated.

Ratray rose to prominence in the early 1990s when he played Buzz McCallister, the older brother to Macaulay Culkin's character, in the first two 'Home Alone' films. In recent years, Ratray has also had roles on shows such as HBO's 'Girls', 'Hawaii Five-0', 'Chicago Med' and 'The Tick'.

Ratray recently told People magazine that a 'Home Alone' reunion was in the works with some members of the original cast. He also reprised his role as Buzz in the movie 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+.

