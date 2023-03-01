Honey Singh, back to a sweet saga

New Delhi, March 1 He remembers not snatching anytime for himself when the sailing was smooth. He laments the fact that while anxiety and depression are discussed, they barely scratch the surface. "One particularly dangerous condition is the mania phase in bipolar disorder. It is something I would not wish on anyone, even those I do not like," rapper, singer, and songwriter Honey Singh tells .

Singh has known fame, well more than 'known'. His Punjabi album 'International Villager' was released in the year 2011. The track 'Gabru' from the album, featuring singer J-Star, topped the Asian music charts, including the official BBC Asian charts. It was reported that he was paid the highest fee ever for a Bollywood song

