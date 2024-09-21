Hong Kong's 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' selected for 2025 Oscar contention

Washington [US], September 21 : Hong Kong has officially selected 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards.

The announcement was made by the Federation of Motion Picture Producers of Hong Kong, according to Deadline.

Directed by Soi Cheang, 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' has made a significant impact at the box office, grossing nearly USD 100 million globally, as per Deadline.

The film garnered attention earlier this year with a midnight screening at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was showcased out of competition.

The film is adapted from Andy Seto's Chinese comic 'City of Darkness' and is set in the 1980s.

According to Deadline, it tells the story of Chan Lok-kwun, portrayed by Raymond Lam, an illegal migrant striving to obtain a fake ID while evading the clutches of triad boss Mr Big, played by Sammo Hung.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Louis Koo, Ritchie Jen, Terrance Lau, Kenny Wong, and Philip Ng.

This marks the first time a film by Cheang, known for his action-packed titles such as 'Limbo', 'The Monkey King', and 'Mad Fate', has been chosen as Hong Kong's submission for the Oscars.

The region last received an Academy Award nomination in 2020 with the school drama 'Better Days', directed by Derek Tsang.

The deadline for submissions for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year. The shortlist for Best International Feature will be revealed on December 17, and nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025.

The Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025.

