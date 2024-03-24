"Honoured, elated": Kangana Ranaut on getting BJP ticket from Himachal's Mandi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always had her "unconditional support," actor Kangana Ranaut said here on Sunday after the BJP declared her the Lok Sabha candidate from her birthplace Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing her excitement, Kangana took to Instagram stories and penned a note, which read, "My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls."

She added, "I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for 16 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.

The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor