"Honouring spirit of democracy": Kartik Aaryan extends Republic Day greetings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan extended his wishes on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Honouring the spirit of democracy and freedom! Here's to unity, heritage, and pride of being an Indian. Happy 76th Republic Day!"

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a patriotic message and a picture of himself saluting the national flag.Taking to his Instagram, he wished his fans on Republic Day and wrote "Let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India"

"This Republic Day, let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let's uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind," SRK added in his post.

Other Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, also extended their wishes through social media posts.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video, happily waving the national flag. For the post's caption, she wrote a few words describing her love for the country. Calling herself a "proud Indian," Shilpa wrote, "Tiranga lehraate hue ek hi baat yaad aati haiYeh desh mera ghar hai, aur iski shaan meri pehchaan. Happy Republic Day! #76thRepublicDay #JaiHind #ProudToBeIndian."

Actor Suniel Shetty extended his best wishes to the citizens. Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a picture of him holding the National Flag. "Our Constitution: The bond that unites us, the force that makes us unstoppable. Wishing everyone a proud and glorious Republic Day," he wrote.

Actor Sonu Sood shared pictures of his latest meeting with the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF). He was seen holding the Indian flag and standing with BSF soldiers. The actor wished his fans 'Happy Republic Day' on the occasion.

In one of the pictures, the 'Fateh' actor was seen posing with the women BSF soldiers of India. In another, he was seen saluting the flag of India. For the meet, Sonu donned a hoodie of 'Fateh'.

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. After India's independence, Dr BR Ambedkar served as the chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee. He played a pivotal role in forming the Constitution that is followed by the citizens of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the 76th Republic Day."Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

On Republic Day, India celebrates its military strength and cultural diversity with a grand parade at Kartavya Path. The annual Republic Day Parade is widely watched and attended. Attendees enjoy colorful, grand floats, and cultural performances from across the country, along with marches and formations by different contingents of the nation's armed forces.

Other events that will be part of the Republic Day celebrations include the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, the National School Band Competition, and Bharat Parv, a cultural festival that will be organized at the Red Fort, Delhi, from January 26-31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor