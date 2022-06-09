Hours before wedding, Vignesh Shivan pens emotional post for Nayanthara

Chennai, June 9 Director Vignesh Shivan, who is to wed actress Nayanthara at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, has penned an emotional post on Instagram, hours before his wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's! Thanking God , the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life!!

"Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers !

"Now , it's all dedicated to the love of my life Nayanthara! My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours!

"Praying to God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends."

The couple, who have been dating each other for almost seven years, chose to take their relationship to the next step and announced that they were getting married.

