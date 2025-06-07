Housefull 5 Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Caper Sets Record with Biggest Non-Holiday Opening

Akshay Kumar is back to doing what he does best, delivering box office gold. After the positive performance of Sky Force earlier this year, his latest release Housefull 5 is off to a flying start, positioning itself as a potential blockbuster. Backed by Kumar’s star power and the franchise’s loyal fanbase, the film has brought much needed momentum to theatres following a dry spell since his own Kesari 2. Early estimates suggest the film is on course to collect over ₹25 crore on day one, with figures expected to climb further as evening and night shows gain traction.

While advance bookings were modest for a franchise of this scale, Akshay’s box office appeal drove strong spot bookings, leading to a solid opening. As of 4.15 PM on Friday, Housefull 5 had collected ₹8.40 crore across national chains, with projections pointing to a day-end total of ₹14 crore (NBOC: ₹11.75 crore). National chains accounted for approximately 53 to 55 percent of the total, bringing the overall day one figure to an estimated ₹25 crore. This marks Akshay Kumar’s biggest non holiday opening to date - an impressive feat, especially for a comedy genre. It is also the strongest opening in the Housefull franchise, surpassing the ₹17.50 crore debut of Housefull 4.

Saturday looks even more promising, with advance booking trends on the rise. By 4 PM, over 60,000 tickets had already been sold across national chains. Single screens and non national circuits are also reporting healthy occupancy, especially among family audiences. The film also features stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chucky Panday, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Ranjeet Bedi.

