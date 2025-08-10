How Do Paparazzi Always Know Where Celebs Are? Mouni Roy Reveals the Truth

A common belief suggests that whenever a celebrity is photographed, it’s because they have informed the paparazzi in advance. However, actor Mouni Roy recently dismissed this assumption, explaining that photographers are often aware of celebrities’ vehicle details, enabling them to track their movements without prior notification. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she revealed that in areas like Bandra, paps know exactly which cars belong to which stars. At times, even restaurants or event venues inform photographers to promote themselves. While Mouni admits to calling them occasionally—particularly when well-dressed or promoting a project—she clarified that this is far from a daily habit.

Roy added that constant media attention can be exhausting, as it’s unrealistic for actors to look perfect at all times. She noted that maintaining a public-ready appearance every single day is mentally and physically taxing. The constant pressure to be camera-ready, she said, can drain an artist’s energy. On the professional front, Mouni began her journey with television hits like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame through Naagin. She later transitioned to films, debuting in Gold, and went on to star in Made in China, Brahmāstra, and Romeo Akbar Walter, building a versatile on-screen presence.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Mouni opened up about being stereotyped throughout her career. She recalled that during Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, many doubted her ability to play glamorous roles. Later, after appearing in reality and dance shows, she was labeled as “too glamorous.” Playing Sati earned her the “too Indian” tag, and starring in Naagin led to perceptions that she could only handle fantasy or mythological roles. Despite these recurring judgments, Mouni has consistently challenged such limitations by taking on a wide range of projects across television, films, and OTT platforms, proving her adaptability as a performer.

Mouni summed up her thoughts by saying that no matter the role—be it glamorous, quirky, the girl-next-door, or a dance performance—what matters most to her is giving her absolute best and working hard. If her effort connects with viewers and is well-received, that, she said, is the most rewarding outcome for her.