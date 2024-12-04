"How it started and how it ended": Kajol gives a sneak peek of her crochet diaries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Actor Kajol often treats her fans with a glimpse of her personal and professional life on social media. Now, the actor has shared a sneek-peak of her crochet diaries.

On Wednesday, The 'Do Patti' actor dropped a video on Instagram where she can be seen making a white crochet in the car and then, a transition which showed a hand woven crochet.

Along with the post, she wrote, "How it started and how it ended ..#crochetdiaries #healing #therapywithyourhands."

As soon as she posted the reel on Instagram, netizens chimmed in the comment section.

A user called her 'crochet queen'.

Another fan wrote, "I just love your crocheting Talent."

Netizens showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is receiving praise for her performance in 'Do Patti'.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon and is currently streaming on Netflix.

