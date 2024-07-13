How Much Did Pandit Chandrashekhar Sharma Charge for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding?

Anant Ambani wed Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony led by Pandit Chandrasekhar Sharma, a renowned astrologer and priest known for officiating high-profile events for the Ambani family. Pandit Sharma also took part in pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as shown in a viral video of the families welcoming him at the airport. He has shared glimpses of his involvement in various Ambani celebrations on his Facebook page, including the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Antilia, and has been seen in a photo with the Mumbai Indians family a few years ago, which included Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and others.

In addition to his roles as an astrologer and priest, Pandit Chandrasekhar Sharma is also a personal coach and lifestyle motivator, according to his Facebook profile. His official website, pujahoma.com, describes him as a spiritual guide who helps clients increase their spiritual potential and provides guidance for a happy, healthy, and prosperous life.

Pandit Sharma charges Rs 25,000 for performing marriage rituals, which includes the necessary materials for the rituals. His extensive experience and high-profile client list, including Reliance Industries and various celebrities, have established him as a prominent figure in the field of astrology and spiritual guidance.