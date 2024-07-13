Anant Ambani Weds Radhika Merchant: See Exclusive Photos

Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant got married today on July 12th, 2024. The couple exchanged wedding vows at a spectacular ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. VIPs from every background came to attend this much anticipated and lavish wedding of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant. The Ambani family organized traditional events like Mameru, Garba night, Grah Shanti, and Shiv Pooja, followed by grand Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies, leading up to today's wedding.

Radhika Merchant was looking dreamy bride in ivory white lehenga as if the dress was meant for her, while Anant who wore beautiful red suits. While exchanging wows we saw whole family in emotions as the beloved couple finally got married.

Bride Radhika Merchant

The star-studded wedding guest list includes Bollywood's finest such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. International celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Mike Tyson, John Cena, David Beckham, and Adele are also expected. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived for the celebrations. The wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav,' a grand reception, on July 14.

This magnificent event is set to be one of the decade's most memorable weddings, uniting renowned personalities worldwide to celebrate the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.