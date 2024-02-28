How to Get BTS V's Autograph, Fellow Soldier Reveals Secret

Even though the famous South Korean boy band BTS is currently on a break from the music scene due to their mandatory military service, they're still managing to grab attention. One of BTS's members, V, also known as Kim Taehyung, holds a unique role as a Special Duty Team Officer in the Capital Defense Command army.

Despite his busy schedule, V, who's known to be outgoing, has managed to form a close-knit group of friends within his camp.

Recently, a fellow soldier who serves alongside V gave some interesting insights into his personality. He shared what army mates need to do to get a BTS V Autograph.

To get V's autograph, there's a bit of a process involved. You write your name on a post-it note, and executive officers get five autographs, while assistant officers get two. But here's the kicker – V doesn't just hand out his autograph. According to the soldier, if you're an assistant officer asking for V's signature, you have to pass a quiz first. In this quirky quiz, V reportedly throws questions like the names of BTS members and the titles of BTS songs. If you can't answer correctly, the playful side of V comes out, and he, along with other soldiers, jokingly chases you away. It seems like V is bringing some entertainment flair from variety shows, possibly inspired by his experiences on shows like Jinny's Kitchen.

BTS V and RM enlisted on December 11 last year, while JK and Jimin were the last ones to enlist on December 12. Talking about V's individual work, He teamed up with American singer UMI for the song "Wherever You Are," released on his birthday. Before that, he dropped his debut album "Layover" on September 8, earning love from fans and music enthusiasts. As per the reports V is set to complete his military service on June 10, 2025, currently serving in the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, holding the position of a special unit Military Police Corp Officer.