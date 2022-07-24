Hrithik motivates son Hridaan to overcome fear of heights in video

Mumbai, July 24 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared an endearing video, where he is seen motivating his younger son Hridaan to bungee jump.

The superstar is often seen motivating his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and teaching them life lessons in the most novel and fun way. Hrithik on Sunday posted a throwback video with his sons on social media and it is the best pep-talk you need today!

Beat your fear Y'sWhat a day! #throwback

In the video, Hrithik is motivating his son Hridaan to take the plunge as he bungee jumps for the first time.

He is heard saying: "Breathe, take your time. You are not going to get hurt, you will feel the fall for less than 5 seconds."

"Your brain can take that much and I feel you should do it because after you do it, you will learn something about the brain. You know how to do this..you know how to control the brain."

Talking to his fans in the same clip, the superstar added: "Everytime Hrehaan and I feel fear, we are going to think about what Hridaan did and how he beat his fear."

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone and the neo-noir action thriller, 'Vikram Vedha'.

'Vikram Vedha', which is based on the Indian folktale, 'Vikram aur Betal', tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan playing the leads with Radhika Apte in a prominent role.

