Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel's debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' set for theatrical re-release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : In an exciting announcement for fans of 2000s Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', will be making its way back to theaters to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

Following the re-release of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', another beloved Bollywood classic is set to hit the big screen once again.

PVR Cinemas confirmed that the iconic romantic drama will return to cinemas on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Hrithik Roshan's birthday.

The official announcement was made on the collaborative Instagram handle of PVR Cinemas, Rakesh Roshan, and the film's production team, sharing the excitement with fans. The post read, "Action, romance, drama, dance...the movie that had it all! 25 years later, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai still reigns as the ultimate love story, and we're bringing it once again on the big screen. Are you ready? Returns to theatres from Jan 10!"

'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' originally released in January 2000, and directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

The film became an instant blockbuster, with Hrithik's iconic double role, dashing looks and unmatchable dance skills grabbing the attention of the audience.

The movie, which was a blend of romance, drama, and thrilling action, also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vrajesh Hirjee.

The film's songs including 'Pyaar ki Kashti Mein', 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', among others are still fan-favourite.

