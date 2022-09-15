Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha set to release in over 100 countries

One of the most awaited films Vikram Vedha, helmed by acclaimed directors Pushkar & Gayatri and starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, will be released worldwide in over 100 countries on September 30th. In a record 100-plus countries globally, the film will have the largest international distribution for a Hindi film.

Apart from the major markets like North America, the U.K., the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand, the film is set to release in 22 countries across Europe, 27 countries in Africa and also non-traditional countries like Japan, Russia, Israel and Latin American nations such as Panama and Peru. Looking forward to this mega release, Dhruv Sinha, Head of Overseas Businesses, says, “With the star power of lead talent of Vikram Vedha, it has garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the audience and trade alike. Reliance Entertainment Overseas and Home Screen Entertainment teams have ensured the film reaches the widest audience across the globe.”

Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller written & directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Reliance Entertainment has collaborated with Home Screen Entertainment for the Overseas Distribution of Vikram Vedha. The film is all set to hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.