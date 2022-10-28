Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to now release on January 25, 2024

The Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024.

The film will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. Fighter is said to be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik Roshan will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. The film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India.

Hrithik Roshan took social media to announce the date. “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter,” read Hrithik’s caption.