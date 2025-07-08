Hrithik Roshan is all praises for NTR says, “An Honor to Work Alongside You"

Man of the Masses, NTR, is very much buzzing around as he has two big releases coming up in 2025 and 2026. After creating a worldwide phenomenon with RRR, audiences have been eagerly awaiting to see him light up the screen with his Bollywood debut in War 2, gearing up for release this year. The film, which is a part of YRF’s spy universe, will see NTR face off against Hrithik Roshan in a power-packed showdown.



NTR recently shared a story expressing his gratitude as he wrapped up filming. Now, his co-star Hrithik Roshan has shared a post on social media where he expressed his emotions as he wrapped the film. He also mentioned his co-star NTR and wrote how it has been an honor working with him. Sharing pictures on social media, Hrithik penned a note, writing, “@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together.”

War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, stars NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film will have a worldwide release on August 14, 2025.



Besides War 2, NTR is gearing up for his next big project, Dragon, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and slated for release on June 25, 2026 which is all set to be one of the biggest films of the industry. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film has already sparked major excitement among fans. Adding to the buzz, NTR is also reported to be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas on a grand mythological drama.. Reports suggest he might portray the revered deity Lord Karthikeya, also known as Murugan in the film.