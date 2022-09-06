Hrithik Roshan not keen to have Rakesh Roshan as director for 'Krrish 4'?

Krrish 4 has been in the news ever since it was announced there has been a lot of buzz going around the movie due to the success of the previous three films. Krrish 3 released in 2013 and despite multiple announcements and reports about Krrish 4, nothing has materialised so far. And now, recent reports say that Rakesh Roshan may not step into the role of the director for Krrish 4. Now, as per the report in Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan wants Krrish 4 to be directed by some other filmmaker and not his father Rakesh Roshan.

For those who don’t know, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3 were helmed by Hrithik’s father, but now he isn’t much confident about Sr. Roshan’s vision. Hrithik wants a modern director to come on board for the film as he feels that taste of the audience has changed a lot in the recent past. Krrish 3 ended with Priyanka Chopra having a baby whom they name Rohit. For the unversed, Krrish 3, featured Priyanka Chopra as Krrish’s wife and Hrithik Roshan aka Krrish having a show-down with Kaal played by Vivek Oberoi. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut as a chameleon, Shaurya Chauhan, among others. It was released way back in 2013. It all started in 2003 with Rakesh Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya, a faithful adaptation of 1982’s classic E.T. Three years later, Roshan was hailed as India’s first Superhero when FilmKraft Productions made Krrish in 2006, followed by Krrish 3. Each of the three films was ahead of its time

