Hrithik Roshan returns to pages he "underlined 25 years ago", enjoys family time with sons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Actor Hrithik Roshan gave fans a peek into his everyday life, where fitness and family time go hand in hand.

The actor posted on Instagram on Tuesday to share moments from his day, sharing how he spends time with his sons while focusing on his health.

Hrithik posted a series of pictures from different parts of his day. In one of the pictures, the 'Krrish' actor is seen running across an open field, wearing a T-shirt, trousers, and a cap. Another photo shows him sitting by a swimming pool without a shirt, reading a book quietly. In another image, the actor is seen working out.

The post also featured moments with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Some pictures show the two enjoying their time in the swimming pool. In one frame, Hrithik is seen sitting outdoors and talking with his elder son, Hrehaan. In the last few slides, he shared close-up photos of the book he was reading, Flow by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi.

Along with the pictures, Hrithik shared a personal note about the book and his thoughts. He wrote, "Re-reading pages I underlined 25 years ago. I think it's all finally coming together in my head now. What fun. Finding flow states. That's everything. Thank you, Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, for this one. #FLOW."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DS2PbrGCGkP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Recently, Hrithik was also seen at the wedding of his cousin, Eshaan Roshan. A video of Hrithik dancing with his sons from the wedding went viral on social media. Soon after the video began circulating online, netizens started praising the boys for their dance moves.

The actor attended the pre-wedding ceremony as well, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his sons. Hrithik was seen posing for pictures with Saba and the children. His former wife, Sussanne Khan, also attended the wedding with her partner Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2,' which also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor