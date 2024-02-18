Hrithik Roshan To Begin Filming Ayan Mukerji's 'WAR 2' Despite Injury

Despite facing setbacks, Hrithik Roshan remains undaunted, preparing for his next venture, 'War 2,' following the acclaim received for his performance in 'Fighter.' His resilience in overcoming challenges, whether stammering, scoliosis, or brain surgery, continues to inspire millions worldwide.

According to a report by Times of India, Hrithik is set to commence shooting for 'War 2' today, despite his injury. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the YRF Spy Universe Film promises to present a fresh facet of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the sequel to 'War,' with the filmmaker displaying high enthusiasm for the project.

The actor recently shared a mirror selfie featuring him with crutches, showcasing his determination to proceed with the shoot.

'War 2' is slated to feature Jr NTR alongside Hrithik, with Kiara Advani playing the female lead. While Hrithik has been diligently working on his physique, Kiara Advani has undertaken mixed martial arts training for her role in the film.