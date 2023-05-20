Hrithik Roshan wishes Jr NTR on his birthday, fuels 'War 2' speculation by wanting to meet him on 'yuddhabhumi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Hrithik Roshan wished 'RRR' fame Jr NTR on his 40th birthday in Telugu style. The 'Vikram Vedha' actor's cryptic post hinted at NTR being part of 'War 2' and said that he is waiting for him on the battlefield.

Hrithik took to Twitter handle and shared a sweet wish for NTR.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace....until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama."

https://twitter.com/iHrithik/status/1659793703488339970

The word yuddhabhumi mentioned in the caption means 'battlefield'.

Though he didn't mention 'War 2' in his tweet.

As soon as the post was uploaded, the duo fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "You literally made it sooo sooo spcl to us(fans) with your wishes Greek God..."

Another commented, "Sir ji Thanks seeing both favourite hero's from respective industries in single screen will be the best thing a fan can expect in his life.which you both are making it happen."

It has been conjectured for months now that Aditya Chopra and YRF is mounting 'War 2' on a scale that can't be matched and that these two superstars have been signed for a mouth-watering action spectacle in which Hrithik and NTR will go after each other in the bloodiest battle ever witnessed on the big screen.

Reportedly, this event film is said to be directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has a history of delivering some of the biggest blockbusters of our generation.

As per a source, the duo is expected to start shooting for the film in November 2023.

"Get set for the biggest theatrical experience when Hrithik Roshan takes on NTR Jr. in War 2. The film is being mounted on a scale that has never been attempted before in India. Aditya Chopra and Ayan are clear that they want to make it a spectacle and a global cinematic moment for India. Pre-production is in full swing for this action extravaganza that starts its shooting schedule in November," the source said.

"War 2 is a huge pan India movie right now, after casting coup by Aditya Chopra to get NTR Jr. in this film. The YRF Spy Universe is expanding at a rate that is unimaginable and all the films of this universe are now the biggest event films for audiences to enjoy in theatres," the source added.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama is touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor