Hugh Jackman recalls mishap onstage after drinking too much water

Los Angeles, Dec 12 Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has reminisced about the embarrassing moment he lost control of his bladder during a performance of “Beauty and the Beast” on stage.

Appearing on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show this week, Jackman, who plays Gaston, revealed he was suffering with persistent headaches at the time, and sought advice from a naturopath.

The actor revealed: "He said, you're dehydrated. You gotta drink a lot, you gotta drink a lot of water, drink it before five o'clock, like two litres of water. So that first day I drank two gallons because I'm like - and you're nuts. You can see what's happening.

"The first song I sing, 'You've been dreaming just one dream', is very, it was so hard to get through. I had to pick her up, I had to drag her around, I had to sing. As I picked Belle up, a little bit of … came out and I'm wearing red tights. And then I thought, uh oh."

The actress playing Belle in the production noticed something was wrong almost immediately, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "Belle's over my shoulder going, 'What's going on?' She's like, 'What's going on?' because I'd stopped singing, I was just marching around."

As the song built to its crescendo, Jackman found himself facing an incredibly difficult decision to make.

He said: "At the end of the song, I had a choice. You sing that F sharp and I either sing it, p*** my pants, or I don't sing it and humiliate myself. So I sang it and it was just going, it was just going the whole way. And I immediately, instead of taking my bow, I turned upstage. I just jumped around and I looked down and there was nothing."

He jokingly described his costume as a "wetsuit", with the audience none the wiser about his accident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor