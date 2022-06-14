Hugh Jackman tests COVID-19 positive for second time

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. ‘The Wolverine’ star took to Instagram and shared his health update with his fans. Jackman had recently attended the Tony Awards 2022 in New York. The Logan star addressed his diagnosis in the video and said, “I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again."

Currently, Hugh stars as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson’s The Music Man on Broadway. The actor informed that he will skip the broadway show and his standby Max Clayton will fill in for him till the time he recovers from COVID. Taking to the captions, Jackman wrote, “What’s most annoying is I don’t get to see him perform! I’ve said it before, and will say it a million times more … Maxi and all the standbys, swings and understudies around the world, you are the true heroes of theater. You give life to the saying “the show must go on".This isn’t the first time the actor has tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier last year, the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram the news of his diagnosis, which has compelled him to suspend performances of his Broadway show The Music Man.



