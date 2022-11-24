'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor Vikram Gokhale passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on Wednesday after being critical for quite some time.

The actor was admitted to the Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune where he was undergoing treatment.

There are no details concerning his illness, and neither the family nor the hospital has released any statement yet.

Actor Ajay Devgn and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family Shanti."

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji... Heartfelt condolences to his family... Om Shanti."

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati'. With the Marathi film 'Aaghaat', he also made his directorial debut.

Other notable work of the actor includes 'Mission Mangal', 'Hichki', 'Aiyaari', 'Bang Bang!', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

