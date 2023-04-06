'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' real cast gives a walkthrough in their reel life

Mumbai, April 6 An interesting mix of names such as Jay Bhanushali, Tina Datta and Kittu Gidwani will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' is an adaptation of the popular Turkish series Istanbullu Gelin, known as 'Bride of Istanbul'.

Tina, who was last seen on screen in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', will be seen playing Surili. In the show she's plays a chirpy simpleton, who owns a beautiful pastel pink coloured cafe The Gramophone Cafe in a fictitious land called Ranakgarh.

Giving a glimpse of what she'd be seen doing on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

The skit begins with Tina's character getting on with her day of making coffee while Jay, who plays a prince named Shivendra Barot, orders a coffee.

However, he forgets to get his wallet and Tina's character lets him have a free coffee.

Next came up is the royal Barot family of Ranakgarh.

