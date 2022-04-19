Huma Qureshi shines as Tarla Dalal in celebrity chef's biopic

Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of India’s first-ever Home chef, Tarla Dalal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari, the epic food filler will be directed by Piyush Gupta.The actor announced the film, titled Tarla, on Tuesday. The poster shows Huma in a never-seen-before avatar. It also gives a glimpse of how the film will revolve around food and recipes.

#Tarla ke tadke se aata hai mann mein ek hi sawaal 🤔

Kab milega mauka to experience unke swaad ka kamaal 🤩 🍛🍴

Miliye Tarla Dalal se aur jaaniye unki masaledaar kahaani👩🏻‍🍳

Filming now!@humasqureshi@sharibhashmi#PiyushGupta@RonnieScrewvala@ashwinyiyer@niteshtiwari22pic.twitter.com/ZXYUGxXcZL — RSVP (@RSVPMovies) April 19, 2022

Talking about the late chef and her decision to make a film on Tarla’s life, producer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said in a statement, “Tarla’s story is a lot more than her being an iconic chef. It’s a story about a working mother who singlehandedly changed the face of vegetarian cooking in India and paved way for many such home cooks and start ups to aspire and achieve their dreams.”“Tarla Dalal transformed home cooking in India. Her story is a textbook example on entrepreneurship – how it is never too late to work towards your ambitions. Very excited and looking forward to collaborate again with Ashwiny and Nitesh,” Ronnie Screwvala said. Nitesh Tiwari, on the other hand, said that a biopic on an epic personality like Tarla Dalal was long-awaited. “Through her story, we want to encourage many such young entrepreneurs who desire to have their own businesses from the comfort of their homes,” he said.Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padma Shri award in the culinary skills category in 2007. She was also awarded Women of the Year by Indian Merchants' Chamber in 2005. She died on 6 November 2013 following a heart attack.