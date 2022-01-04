'Human' wasn't an easy story to tell for Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Mumbai, Jan 4 Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the director of the upcoming medical thriller series 'Human', reveals that it was not an easy series to make as it touches many issues with a critical story at its heart.

The series which stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Seema Biswas, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe, marks Vipul's debut in the OTT space.

Talking about the series, the director said, "'Human' is a story that is very close to my heart. It is my first attempt at creating for a streaming platform and I am super excited for the audience to experience 'Human's thrilling story (sic)."

He adds, "It has been great collaborating with the country's leading streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar - their vision and support has taken the show to the next level. 'Human' has not been an easy story to bring to screen given its critical storyline that touches so many issues that are pertinent to today's day and life."

The director is all praise for his star cast as he mentions, "However, the super talented cast does an exemplary work of perfectly portraying the characters. They make you love and hate the characters in equal measure which is a true testimony to the great skills Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa and the others possess. I hope the audience loves and enjoys our creation."

Vipul's co-director and writer Mozez Singh says, "'Human' tells the story of greed, deceit and class. Working on 'Human's script was a very intense journey for me as I discovered a different side of the medical world. It opened my mind and heart to the possibilities that the ones in power plot against the vulnerable members of society."

The series, penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee and produced by Vipul's Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali from January 14.

