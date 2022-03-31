Hungama actress Rimi Sen cheated of Rs 4.14 crore by Mumbai based businessman

Actress Rimi Sen has been cheated of Rs 4.14 crores by a businessman who took the money from her at the pretext of investing it in his new business and promised the actress 30 to 30 per cent interest on it. Based on her complaint, the Khar police has registered a FIR on March 29.The actress whose real name is Shubhamitra Sen, 40, told the police that she runs a production house and has an office in Khar (west).In 2019 she met the alleged accused Raunak Vyas in a gym in DN nagar area of Andheri (west) and they gradually became friends.

Vyas lured the actress with an investment plan where he told her he was starting a new business and promised her hefty returns of 30 to 40 percent on her investment. The actress between February 2019 to November 2020 invested a total of Rs 4.14 crores. However, when the actress started asking for her money, the accused started ignoring her calls. The actress was shocked when she found out that the accused had never started any business with her money and misappropriated the amount. She then approached the police. Sen debuted as child actress in the 1996 Bengali film Damu. She made her debut as a lead actress in the Telugu movie Nee Thodu Kavali. In 2003, she made her Hindi film debut in the 2003 comedy film Hungama for which she was nominated at the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut. Subsequently, she appeared in several successful films including Baghban (2003), Dhoom (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Kyon Ki (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006). She also participated in the reality television show Bigg Boss in 2015.

