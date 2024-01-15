"I am deeply inspired": Hrithik Roshan praises Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Actor Hrithik Roshan showered praises on Vikrant Massey's recently released drama film '12th Fail'.

On Sunday night, Hrithik took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Finally saw 12th Fail. It's quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra , what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one."

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

On working in the film, Vikrant had told ANI, "The movie is very typical Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie which is based on hard reality and is a very hard-hitting film. The role was very challenging. I had to lose weight and darken my skin."

The film has received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor among others.

'12th Fail' was released in the theatres on October 27 and faced a clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'.

Meanwhile, on Hrithik's film front, he will be next seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.

Apart from this, he also has an action thriller film 'War 2' in his kitty.

