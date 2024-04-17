"I am making a series on soldiers": Sandeep Singh shares details about his upcoming project

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 : After 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', producer and filmmaker Sandeep Singh is all set to come up with a new project, based on soldiers.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Sandeep Singh shared details about his upcoming series with ANI.

He said, "I am making a series on soldiers. It is a 200-episode series, all of which are being shot in J&K. Indoor as well as outdoor shoots all will be done here in Kashmir only. I have cast a very famous local actor Touseef Mir in my series. This is the first time I am officially announcing that I have cast him in the series. The youth of Kashmir are very driven, and they can do wonders in life if guided correctly. I would like to conduct workshops on music, acting, writing, and direction in schools and colleges."

On his first visit to Kashmir, he said, "This is the first time I've come to Kashmir... Everyone from Bollywood should come to Kashmir and shoot their projects here. The people, the environment, the food, and the weather here are very nice. After Article 370, a lot has changed in Kashmir. The people have been talking about before and after the abrogation of Article 370. People can now stay out and enjoy till late at night... I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that they have now let the people of Kashmir breathe. They have paid the maximum attention to J&K. I am going to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also."

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh is all set to come up with a web series 'Amrapali', which will be headlined by Ankita Lokhande.

Taking to Instagram, Sandeep Singh treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, "Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle, produced by @officiallegendstudios The series marks the much-awaited comeback of the musical maestro @ismaildarbarofficial."

The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and vicissitudes experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, "Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' She is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, as she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali."

"Amrapali" is being presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor