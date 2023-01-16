"I am on top of the world," says Rajamouli as James Cameron watches 'RRR' twice

Director SS Rajamouli is currently enjoying the grand success of his magnum opus period action drama film 'RRR' as after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, the film has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

On Monday, Rajamouli shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account and expressed heartfelt gratitude as the legendary Hollywood director James Cameron admired his film and recommended it to his wife.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Baahubali' director captioned the post, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."

'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the Critics choice award for Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Team 'RRR' took to their official Twitter account and reacted to a message which stated that an American journalist said that the Avatar director "admires" the film.

"James Cameron admires RRR... LOVE YOUU SIRRR @JimCameron...," they wrote.

Soon after Rajamouli shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared congratulatory messages for the entire 'RRR' team.

"No1 director of india with No1 director of World," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Two Genuine Directors James Cameron with SS Rajamouli."

"Proud moment for all indians. Thank you SSR sir for bringing this glory to India and indians. I have so much and admiration respect for you. God bless you and your whole family. Congrats," another fan wrote.

James Cameron is best known for his films like 'Avatar', 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Titanic', and 'The Terminator'.

Keeravani's track Naatu Naatu also received the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) recently.

The official Instagram page of RRR has shared the update.

"Congratulations to our Music Director #MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @lafilmcritics," a post read on RRR's Instagram account.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

