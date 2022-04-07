"I am proud of the film": John Abraham reacts on Attack's poor box office performance

John Abraham's recent release Attack received a lukewarm response at the box office and the actor has now reacted to the poor performance of the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, John Abraham shared a note that read, “Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK.” Even Abhishek Bachchan took to the comments section and wrote, “More power to you, Baba.”

The Kashmir Files and RRR have impacted the business of the film. After 6 days the film is still unable to pick pace at the box office. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. In 5 days, Attack was able to make Rs 11 crore. According to box office India, the numbers are low even on the 6th day and the film earned Rs 1 crore. Attack's approx collection now stands at Rs 13 crore. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Attack tells the story of India’s first super-soldier. Earlier, John Abraham had dropped hints about the second instalment of Attack and stated that the team does intend to make a part 2. “We have got a script ready. When you see our film, you will realise that our film needs to take the story forward,” he said. Now after the poor show of the first part it needs to be seen whether, the makers opt for a second part.