"I am ready to take Punishment but...", Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Challenges Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been consistently in the news due to her association with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar claims to be in love with Jacqueline, regularly sending her love letters and gifts. In response, Jacqueline Fernandez has approached a Delhi court, seeking an immediate order to prevent Sukesh Chandrashekhar from releasing any letters related to her to the media. Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar has filed an application asserting his right to write letters to friends, family, relations, and legal advisors.

Accused conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has contested Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's petition regarding 'intimidating' and 'harassing' letters sent by him to her. Chandrashekhar filed an application in Delhi's Patiala House court, claiming that Jacqueline's plea has "suppressed multiple facts" related to the ₹200 crore extortion case.

In his application, Sukesh Chandrashekhar stated, "I am ready to undergo any punishment if even one single letter sent to Jacqueline proves or covers my content that is threatening, intimidating, or related to any of the cases or matters pertaining to the ongoing EOW or ED cases." He also questioned why the actress did not approach the high court last year when he sent several letters.