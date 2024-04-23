"I can't wait to share": Channing Tatum shares his excitement on directorial debut of his fiancee Zoe Kravitz

Washington [US], April 23 : Actor Channing Tatum is excited about the directorial debut of his fiancee Zoe Kravitz. The actor, 43, teased their film 'Blink Twice', directed by Kravitz, 35, and starring Naomi Ackie, Geena Davis, Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, and Kyle MacLachlan, reported People.

"I have so much that I can't wait to share, because this project is near and dear to my heart in more ways than I can count," Tatum wrote on Instagram.



In the film, co-written by Kravitz, Tatum plays a billionaire who invites friends to a mysterious private island, including a Los Angeles cocktail waitress played by Ackie.

Kravitz, earlier shared that Tatum looked out for her on set of the film.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she said at the time.

She added of working with her now-fiance, "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger." 'Blink Twice' is in theatres on August 23, reported People.

