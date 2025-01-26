"I dedicate this award to my parents": Jaspinder Narula on Padma Shri honour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : The well-known playback singer Jaspinder Narula, who has been conferred with Padma Shri, said that this is all because of the blessings of her parents and dedicated the award to them.

Speaking to ANI, she expressed her on receiving this honour and said, "I dedicate this award to my parents who were my first guru and I am missing them a lot at this moment."

Narula is known for her work in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. She rose to fame after the duet 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' with Remo Fernandes from the 1998 film 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'. The ace singer won the 1999 Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

She is also known for her tracks in 'Mission Kashmir', 'Mohabbatein', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' and 'Bunty Aur Babli'.

Jaspinder has worked for 50 years in the industry.

"I have completed 50 years. I have grown up with certain principles and values in life and worked hard to reach this level," she shared.

Giving a message to the youth, Narula said, "It is crucial to have faith in God, dedication, and there are no shortcuts to success."

Jaspinder Narula excels in singing folk and devotional songs.

Renowned sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, comedian and actor Ashok Laxman Saraf, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Barry Godfray John, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, singer Jaspinder Narula, Nirmala Devi, Nitin Nohria, P Datchanamoorthy, Pandi Ram Mandavi, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, are among those being awarded Padma Shri.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor