I don’t say no to any work that comes my way: Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar is currently doing promotions for his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan. During the interview, the actor said he never says no to work be it for a film, any event, or any ad. “People tell me why do you do so many films in a year? But I have understood three things in my life – Kaam, Kamaayi aur Karm. I work very hard, as much as I can so I can earn as much. I don’t say no to any work that comes my way. Kaisa bhi role ho, koi bhi function ho, kisi bhi cheez ki ad karni ho. Kyunki kaam se aati hai kamaayi, aur uss se main koshish karta hoon achhe karm karne ki. So you earn as much as you work and you give back to the society that much more and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that" the actor said.

Akshay will be soon seen in Raksha Bandhan along with actress Bhumi Pednekar, the film will be released on August 11. The film is directed by by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.