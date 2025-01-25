"I feel extremely fortunate...": Veer Pahariya talks about bagging role in 'Sky Force' as film collects Rs. 15.30 Cr on day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : The much-awaited film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, hit theatres on Friday, January 24, and received a positive response on its opening day.

The patriotic action-drama, based on real-life heroics, features Veer as Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, a Mahavir Chakra recipient.

Speaking about his experience working on his debut film, Veer shared that he landed the role while auditioning for "some other film."

"I gave an audition for another film, but during the look and screen tests, something caught their eye. That's how I was chosen for Sky Force. I feel extremely fortunate to be part of a film that honors a true hero and shares his inspiring story with the world," he told ANI.

Veer also had the privilege of meeting the family of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who is the inspiration for his character.

Speaking about the experience of meeting the family, Veer added, "I was lucky to meet the family on whom this film is based. Mrs. Devayya, who is 90 years old, and her daughters watched the film. They told me I did justice to the character and that the hard work paid off. For me, there's no bigger reward than knowing they felt proud and happy after watching the movie."

Sky Force opened at the box office with a total collection of Rs.15.30 crore from national chains on its first day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With this, Veer Pahariya has become the first debutant to record this opening.

'SKY FORCE' BRINGS AKSHAY KUMAR BACK INTO THE SPOTLIGHT... EMERGES AS THE SECOND-HIGHEST OPENER IN THE *PAST 3 YEARS*... *Day 1* biz... 2022 ⭐️ #BachchhanPaandey: ₹ 13.25 cr ⭐️ #SamratPrithviraj: ₹ 10.70 cr ⭐️ #RakshaBandhan: ₹ 8.20 cr ⭐️ #RamSetu: 15.25 cr 2023 ⭐️ #Selfiee:… pic.twitter.com/PGJXcnfLN0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2025

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' is a story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. The film is produced by Maddock Films.

Apart from Akshay and Veer, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor