"I felt I can rest a little...": SRK likely to start shooting for next project in June after 3 back-to-back hits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : After giving the blockbuster year 2023 with 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Dunki', superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated fans with a new update on his next project.

In a conversation on Star Sports on Friday, Shah Rukh revealed that he is going to start shooting for his next film in June.

He said, "I felt I can rest a little. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, all of which required a lot of physical work. I told the KKR team that main matches ko aaunga (I'll be attending matches) this time. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July... we plan in June, toh June se shuru hojayegi. So, I would love to come to all the home matches because coming to Kolkata feels like coming home to me. It's important for me to be here, so I don't schedule according to my work, but I try my best to be here for all the matches."

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore . at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

