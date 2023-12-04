"I fully embraced that world": Amy Jackson on being part of Indian cinema

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], December 4 : Despite hailing from England, Amy Jackson is known for her work in Indian cinema. This week, the British actress and model dropped by the Red Sea Film Festival studio to talk about how that happened and what's next for her following a five-year hiatus, reported Deadline.

The '2.0', 'Singh Is Bliing', and 'Thanga Magan' actor, who also played Saturn Girl in the CBS hit 'Supergirl', have appeared in films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

According to Deadline, describing her journey, Jackson talked about starting out in Indian cinema at age 16. "When you're that young, you embrace it. "I fully embraced that world; it was amazing," said Jackson.

The actress, who was in attendance at the Red Sea Film Festival with her actor partner Ed Westwick, hailed her position in 'Supergirl' as "possibly a favourite role" and stated that she would be glad to don a cape or head to outer space for future roles.

"I am alien obsessed. I am totally into space and parallel universes...I would love to do more of that for sure," she said.

As for the films in post, she will play a Europol agent in Reliance's sports action film 'Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!', which stars Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in the story that charts the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports.

She's also in Mission Chapter I, in which she stars with Arjun Vijay. This time, the actress plays a British guard at London's Wandsworth prison.

"There is a lot of action and a big escape attempt," promises Jackson. Both are due for release next year, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor