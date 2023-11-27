"I had to learn how to solve a rubik's cube” shares Riddhi Kumar on her latest series Hack Crimes Online

Amazon miniTV recently premiered cyber-crime drama- Hack Crimes Online. The 12-part series exposes alarming cybercrime cases such as hacking into people’s social media accounts, blackmailing, and conducting ransomware attacks against major corporations. This gripping drama gives viewers the impression that we are being monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The series features Shakti, a rookie investigator, a young coding genius and her reporting boss, under the able leadership of the star of this crime thriller series, ACP Ashutosh Malik, who together solve complex cybercrimes. It emphasizes how hackers have no age limit and use inventive tactics to scam individuals and their nefarious methods that give the authorities a run for their money.

Shakti, who is played by Riddhi Gupta, opens about reactions that she received upon learning when she was going to be part of Hack Crimes Online. Here’s what the actor said, “I got the script when I was in London, and two days later we started filming for it. In those two days, I read the script to get the dialect, linguistics correct for Shakti and at the same time I had to learn how to solve a rubik's cube, since she is a pro in it. That was very exciting but when I first got to know that I am part of the show and I met everybody in the office, I was absolutely ecstatic. I met Parmeet Sir, Devendra Sir, Neeraj Sir, and they told me how they liked my audition and how they are excited to have me on board. And I was like I cannot express it to you how I completely feel the same way about it. I was very excited and I feel very grateful that I got to be a part of this show” Featuring Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles, the series is directed by Parmeet Sethi.