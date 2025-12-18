I had to put on 10 kgs for my role in 'Sirai', says Vikram Prabhu

Chennai, Dec 18 Actor Vikram Prabhu, who plays the lead along with newcomer L K Akshay Kumar in director Suresh Rajakumari's gripping action drama 'Sirai', has now disclosed that he had to put on 10 more kilos for his role in the film.

Talking to reporters about the film, Vikram Prabhu said he plays the character of a policeman who has been in the force for around 10 years. " I had to add another 10 kgs for this role," the actor disclosed and said that although he had played the role of a cop earlier, he believed this role was a lot more mature than the ones he had portrayed earlier.

Vikram Prabhu disclosed that his biggest and first hook into this film was through director Tamizh who first called him and spoke to him about the story. "I told him that ever since we had done 'Taanakaaran', I was getting a series of cop roles and asked him if this was the right choice but Tamizh said this was a good story and I should listen to it. He then narrated it for half an hour and I liked it," said Vikram Prabhu.

The film has been produced by well known producer S S Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studios.

The story of the film, inspired by real life incidents, is by director Tamizh, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed film 'Taanakaran'. Tamizh is believed to have come up with this story based on a personal experience.

Director Suresh Rajakumari, the co-director of well known director Vetrimaran, has written and directed this film.

Vikram Prabhu plays the lead in this film and actress Anantha plays his pair in the film, which will also mark the debut of producer SS Lalit Kumar's son, L K Akshay Kumar, as an actor. Actress Anishma plays Akshay Kumar's pair in the film.

The film has music by well known music director Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography for the film is by Madesh Manickam. Editing for the film is by one of the best in the business, Philomin Raj. Stunts have been choreographed by Prabhu. The film has Arun K and Manikandan as its two executive producers.

Shooting for the film took place at various places including Chennai, Sivagangai and Vellore. The film is scheduled to hit screens on December 25 this year.

--IANS

